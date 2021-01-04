Trump's Georgia Vote Shakedown Deliciously Set To 'Rent' Music

Donald Trump’s pressure on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to dig up nonexistent votes for him is being mocked on social media as a tuneful bit from the musical “Rent.”

Somehow Trump sings his desires in an audio snippet to the opening music of “Rent’s” “Season of Love” song, which measures a year as “Five hundred twenty-five thousand six hundred minutes ... how do you measure, measure a year?”

In the alternate universe version, Trump, in his own (modified) voice, sings: “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than they have .... But have they moved the inner parts of the machines?”

“No,” responds the “chorus” of Georgia General Counsel Ryan Germany.

Trump asks for 11,780 votes, but it's to the tune of the Rent songpic.twitter.com/EkyH5fTwAw — The Gregory Brothers (@gregorybrothers) January 3, 2021

The comic relief was posted by “The Gregory Brothers,” a musical comedy crew that brags of “discovering accidental songs throughout the universe,” specializes in parodies and runs the Schmoyoho YouTube channel.

They promised they’re working on a longer version, and added another snippet when Trump asked: “You know the internet? You know what’s trending on the internet?” The response? “Bean dad.”

making a longer version, and this call really does get more and more damning pic.twitter.com/jlrRu8IZPN — The Gregory Brothers (@gregorybrothers) January 4, 2021

Some of those responding on Twitter said it’s “not a laughing matter” for a president to attempt to overthrow a democratic election. Others welcomed the stunt. Someone unearthed a video of Trump actually singing the theme to TV’s “Green Acres” at the 2005 Emmy Awards. A few came up with more lyrics ... and another song.

I don't think this is a laughing matter.



This is a sitting president orchestrating a coup. — mapuche vulcano #RenunciaPiñera (@ElDiabloRoboc) January 4, 2021

Dead. I am dead. 😂😂 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 4, 2021

How do you measure, measure a year?

In headlines

In scandals

In heat or in dumpster fires?

In sweatpants

In unbelievable quotes?

In 11780 ballots?

How do you find them, the mythical votes? — shoshanaflax (@ShoshanaFlax) January 5, 2021

truths that he learned, times that he cried, bridges he burned, and the ways that he liiiiiiiiiied — Andy Coleman (@BeardAndBlazer) January 4, 2021

The internet remains undefeated! pic.twitter.com/z2DjSiq3hJ — Christopher Roberson (@RoBo_BMore) January 3, 2021

I think it’s safe to say that Jonathan Larson would have been very proud. He was intensely political, and would have HATED Donald. I love this. https://t.co/4sidlTP50E — Anthony Rapp Voted for Biden Black Lives Matter (@albinokid) January 4, 2021

So good! Let's make an album. Here's Trump jazzing and criming https://t.co/Csu5H5Knkg — Ian Holmes (@ianholmes) January 4, 2021

congrats to @washingtonpost on challenging Access Hollywood in the race for Most Famous Trump Tape https://t.co/Px5KUXaCML — The Gregory Brothers (@gregorybrothers) January 3, 2021

