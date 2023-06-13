See Photos Of Trump’s Second Arraignment, Just 2 Months After His First Arrest

Former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities in Miami on Tuesday, marking the second time he was arrested on criminal charges in as many months — this time on federal charges related to his handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump’s criminal cases constitute a series of firsts for a former president. He became the first former president (and presidential candidate) to be indicted in a criminal investigation when he was arrested in New York City over hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in April. On Tuesday, he made history again as the first former president to face federal charges.

Advertisement

The arrest also comes about a month after a jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming journalist E. Jean Carroll, and as he is being investigated for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection and his attempt to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Trump’s arrest Tuesday hinges on a 37-count indictment that follows a probe into classified documents that he kept at his Mar-a-Lago home. Some of his charges include conspiracy to obstruct justice, willful retention of national defense information and making false statements.

The indictment alleges that Trump illegally kept documents that “could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods.”

Trump’s first arrest in April followed an indictment accusing him of paying Daniels $130,000 in hush money. The former reality TV star, who did not have a mug shot taken during his arrest, pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts. That case is set to go to trial in March 2024.

Advertisement

Ahead of his previous arrest, Trump encouraged his followers to “Protest, Take Our Nation Back” in posts on his social media platform, Truth Social. He received a modest turnout at the New York City courthouse where he surrendered.

With the news of his latest arraignment, Trump has once again called for protests. However, this time, Trump-loving politicians have increasingly brought warlike rhetoric into play.

“We have now reached a war phase,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) tweeted Friday. “Eye for an eye.”

The former president arrived in Florida Monday before turning himself in.

“We know there is a potential of things taking a turn for the worst, but that’s not the Miami way,” Miami police Chief Manny Morales told reporters Monday. “We are prepared. We have experience in handling large demonstrations. This is the city of Miami.”

A perp walk, the infamous occasion where authorities lead a defendant into the courthouse or police station, has not been expected in a case of this status, but Trump’s entrance was a spectacle nonetheless.

Take a look at the latest photos below.

The motorcade carrying former President Donald Trump arrives at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, in Miami. Marta Lavandier via Associated Press

Advertisement

Trump's motorcade is seen June 13 in Miami. Alex Brandon via Associated Press

Supporter Joe Compono holds a cutout of Trump outside the federal courthouse where Trump was scheduled to be arraigned later in the day, on June 13 in Miami. Joe Raedle via Getty Images