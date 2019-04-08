U.S. Secret Service Director Randolph Alles Is Out At White House

Adding to the list of government leadership shake-ups in recent days, the White House confirmed reports Monday that U.S. Secret Service Director Randolph “Tex” Alles is leaving his position.

Secret Service member James Murray will replace him, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

“Randolph ‘Tex’ Alles has done a great job at the agency of the last two years, and the President is thankful for his over 40 years of service to the country,” she said in a statement.

Yahoo Magazines PYC Donald Trump has reportedly called for Secret Service Director Randolph Alles to leave the position.

According to multiple administration officials who spoke to CNN, Trump instructed his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to fire Alles, who was informed two weeks ago that he’d be losing his job but that he should stay on until there is a replacement.

“There is a near-systematic purge happening at the nation’s second-largest national security agency,” one senior administration official told CNN.

Alles, who previously served as the acting deputy commissioner of Customs and Border Protection until Trump tapped him for the Secret Service role in 2017, reported to former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who resigned on Sunday amid Trump’s growing frustration with her handling of immigration policy.