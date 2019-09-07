Trump Says He Secretly Invited Taliban Leaders, Afghanistan President To U.S.

President Donald Trump revealed Saturday that he secretly invited Taliban leaders and the Afghanistan president to meet with him in the U.S., but called the meeting off before they were scheduled to land on Saturday.

In a series of tweets, Trump said he was forced to cancel the meeting, which would’ve taken place Sunday at Camp David in Maryland, after “they” admitted to a deadly attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

The president said that peace negotiations with the Taliban, which have been going on for months, were officially off the table.

Trump didn’t clarify whether he was referring to both the Taliban and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, though the Taliban claimed responsibility for a car bombing in Kabul that killed 12 people, including a U.S. soldier, on Thursday.

In his tweet, Trump said they admitted to the attack to “in order to build false leverage” in their negotiations.

“I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations,” the president said “What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position?”

Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday. They were coming to the United States tonight. Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

....an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great great soldiers, and 11 other people. I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations. What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position? They didn’t, they.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

....only made it worse! If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway. How many more decades are they willing to fight? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

President Ghani was scheduled to meet with Trump early next week but reportedly postponed the trip, according to the Associated Press. The Taliban leaders were scheduled to land in the U.S. tonight, Trump said.

On Monday, before the Kabul bombing, U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad announced that the U.S. had reached an agreement with the Taliban “on principle.” Khalilzad reportedly rushed back to Qatar, where his negotiations with the Taliban had taken place, after the attack.

In 2012, Trump called the Taliban a “sworn enemy” of the U.S. and criticized President Barack Obama for attempting to negotiate an end to the Afghanistan war.

While @BarackObama is slashing the military, he is also negotiating with our sworn enemy the Taliban--who facilitated 9/11. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2012

