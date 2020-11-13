Trump Takes Credit For 'Most Secure Election Ever' But Says It Was 'Rigged'

Donald Trump attempted to have it both ways Friday as far as election security is concerned.
The president was happy to take credit for holding an election that the Department of Homeland Security called the “most secure in American history” while still insisting it was “rigged.”
Yes. He seriously said that. Here’s the tweet.
“For years the Dems have been preaching how unsafe and rigged our elections have been. Now they are saying what a wonderful job the Trump Administration did in making 2020 the most secure election ever. Actually this is true, except for what the Democrats did. Rigged Election!”
Not surprisingly, Twitter put a note marking the president’s claim as “disputed.”
Other Twitter users also chimed in.
Some people found the inherent contradiction in the president’s tweet hard to handle.
But one person sympathized with the president and offered a message of hope.