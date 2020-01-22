Read Live Updates From Democrats' Opening Arguments In Senate Impeachment Trial

The second day of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial kicks off Wednesday with House members expected to begin laying out their case for the president’s removal from office.

The Democrats’ oral arguments will be led by House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), whose team of prosecutors remains at odds with Republicans over the right to call witnesses and subpoena documents throughout the process.

Wednesday’s portion of the trial follows nearly 13 hours of debate over the issue. Though the Senate ultimately passed a resolution setting the rules, it postponed making a final decision on that point of contention until next week at the earliest.

Follow along with the live updates below.