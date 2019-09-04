Trump Sharpie Memes Show How He Could Solve All His Problems With Pen

“Sharpie” memes have flooded Twitter, showing how President Donald Trump could resolve all his problems by editing them with a marker.

It all began with a hurricane briefing in the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, when the president held up a map showing Hurricane Dorian’s trajectory that appeared edited to show the storm potentially affecting a portion of Alabama.

The president had incorrectly tweeted on Saturday that Alabama would likely be hit by the storm, and the National Weather Service issued a quick correction clarifying that the state would not see any impact from Dorian.

In Wednesday’s briefing, Trump claimed that the map — with an additional squiggle that looked as though it was drawn with a black Sharpie pen — showed the original forecast.

According to CNN, multiple earlier charts showing the storm’s original trajectory do not correspond with Trump’s map.

People on Twitter pointed out that the Alabama mistake is not the only error Trump can rectify with a marker. Below are some “solutions” to his other problems:

After today Trump FINALLY found a way to prove he had a large attendance at his inauguration.#Sharpie #sharpiegate pic.twitter.com/cxtJJKpasu — Hard 2 Follows (@carriesmith1123) September 4, 2019

OMG! The White House released a new photo of President Trump golfing. #sharpiegate #sharpie pic.twitter.com/BZz1lUUUqL — Mark Novata (@mark_novata) September 4, 2019

Found on Air Force 1 next to an empty bucket of KFC and a greasy #sharpie pic.twitter.com/SEJTgFdz7q — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) September 4, 2019

Donald Trump is thrilled to announce he’s been added to Mount Rushmore. #sharpie pic.twitter.com/fICENsMVia — @boopumpkins (@boopumpkins) September 4, 2019

I have to admit, Trump’s photographic evidence of Dorian damage in Alabama is pretty compelling#Sharpie pic.twitter.com/McRTIzwq5a — TBogg (@tbogg) September 4, 2019

Trump releases photo showing how windmills cause cancer. #sharpiegate pic.twitter.com/7rN8YHO488 — BHall (@bhall001) September 5, 2019

Trump is such a family man. Just look at him spending quality time with his grandkids. #sharpiegate pic.twitter.com/K5kpkGJ07D — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) September 5, 2019