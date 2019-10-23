Trump's Lawyer Tells Judges That Trump Could Shoot Someone And Skirt Prosecution

“I don’t know how you can indict while he’s in office. No matter what it is,” Giuliani said. “If he shot James Comey, he’d be impeached the next day. Impeach him, and then you can do whatever you want to do to him.”

The three judges on the panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit appeared skeptical that Trump could block District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office from accessing Trump’s tax returns through a subpoena, The New York Times reported.

The Justice Department’s longstanding position is that federal prosecutors cannot indict a sitting president, an issue that impacted Robert Mueller’s special counsel report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Mueller said in May that because a president “cannot be charged with a federal crime while he is in office” that charging Trump with a crime was “not an option we could consider.”

When Mueller testified before the House Judiciary Committee in July, a number of Republicans argued that ― because federal prosecutors couldn’t indict Trump ― that Mueller and federal authorities never should have investigated Trump’s conduct in the first place.