POLITICS

Twitter Users Critique Trump's Effort At Compassion -- And It's Not Pretty

The Never-Trump GOP group the Lincoln Project asked for responses, and folks came through.

Some expectations that have come to surround the presidency just don’t come easy to Donald Trump, such as showing empathy or compassion.

That seemed to be the general opinion of Twitter users who responded to this tweet by the Lincoln Project asking people to describe what it’s like when Trump breaks character and attempts to show a better side and appeal to the public’s better angels.

The Twitter universe was unleashed:

Some people were simply stumped by the request:

testPromoTitleReplace testPromoDekReplace Join HuffPost Today! No thanks.
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
7 Things Every Donald Trump Supporter Should Know
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Politics Politics and Government Donald Trump The Lincoln Project Compassion