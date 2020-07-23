Some expectations that have come to surround the presidency just don’t come easy to Donald Trump, such as showing empathy or compassion.
That seemed to be the general opinion of Twitter users who responded to this tweet by the Lincoln Project asking people to describe what it’s like when Trump breaks character and attempts to show a better side and appeal to the public’s better angels.
The Twitter universe was unleashed:
Some people were simply stumped by the request:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
7 Things Every Donald Trump Supporter Should Know