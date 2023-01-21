What's Hot

Vanessa Hudgens Has One Word For Ex-Partner Austin Butler And His 'Elvis' Voice

WTC First Responder Has Message For Kevin McCarthy On George Santos' 9/11 Lie

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

Bills' Damar Hamlin Faces Long Recovery: Family Spokesperson

How Long Are You Contagious With The Latest COVID Variant? Here’s What To Know.

Brittany Snow Files For Divorce From Tyler Stanaland 4 Months After Announcing Split

Everyone's Freaking Out About This Discontinued Pasta Shape. Here's Why It's A Big Deal.

Seth Meyers Has The Perfect Competition For Donald Trump And George Santos

SAG-AFTRA Slams Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Shooting Charges In Scathing Statement

'Oh, Honey!': Stephen Colbert Has A Gala-rific Fact-Check For George Santos

Leslie Jones Gets Personal To Rip Stephen A. Smith For Rihanna Super Bowl Diss

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine Says He Will Seek Reelection In 2024

PoliticsDonald TrumpCOVID-19Mike Pompeo

Trump Told Mike Pompeo To 'Shut The Hell Up' About China After COVID Outbreak: Book

The ex-president, who complains constantly about China, didn't want to anger President Xi Jinping, the former secretary of state says in excerpts of his memoir.
Mary Papenfuss

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Former President Donald Trump told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to “shut the hell up” about China and COVID in order not to anger Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pompeo reportedly recounts in an upcoming book about his time in the Trump administration.

It’s a startling revelation about Trump, who typically appears to take every opportunity to criticize China.

But Trump wasn’t happy after Pompeo in told leaders of the Group of Seven summit in March 2020 that China was to blame for COVID-19 and that the disease should be called the “Wuhan virus,” Pompeo reportedly writes in his memoir, “Never Give an Inch,” due out next week. He believed China “repeatedly delayed” sharing data and spread disinformation about the disease, according to excerpts of the book obtained by Semafor.

Trump was apparently worried because Xi warned him on a phone call the following day that Pompeo’s attack was jeopardizing the “phase one” trade agreement between China and the U.S., according to Semafor’s excerpts of the book.

“My Mike, that fucking guy hates you!” Trump said of Xi, Pompeo recounts.

Trump was also reportedly concerned because the U.S. depended on China for medical supplies. He accused Pompeo of “putting us all at risk” by antagonizing Xi, according to the published excerpts.

“Stop, for God’s sake!” Trump told Pompeo, according to the book excerpts.

Pompeo said he kept his mouth shut about China after that.

“We needed health equipment and were at the CCP’s [Chinese Communist Party’s] mercy for it,” Pompeo said in his book. “I worked for the president, and would bide my time.”

In fact, though, the U.S. State Department shipped 17.8 tons of donated coronavirus medical supplies to China in February 2020 when health experts and some American lawmakers were already seeking federal action to prepare the U.S. for the growing pandemic. The massive shipment to China included medical masks, gowns and respirators, which were in desperately short supply across America by the end of March.

Trump spent months thanking Xi for the dictator’s transparency and cooperation during the pandemic. But he then switched to vilifying Xi and China over the disease — and was soon calling COVID the “Wuhan virus,” the “Chinese virus” or the racist “Kung flu.”

The former president continues to rail against China over its surging power. He told media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post earlier this week that if he becomes president again he would enact “aggressive new restrictions on Chinese ownership of any vital infrastructure in the United States.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Mary Papenfuss - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community