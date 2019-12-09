Trump Resurrects His 'Smocking' Gun On Twitter; Critics Go Ballistic

Nearly everyone could agree with President Donald Trump that there is no “smocking” gun in the impeachment investigation against him, even though many would argue there’s a smoking gun or two.
In any case, plenty of critics were fired up that the president had resurrected his ridiculous “smocking gun” typo from a year ago in a tweet Sunday — if indeed, it truly is a typo.
Some wits speculated that Trump could be referring to a very different type of gun ― one stitched with smocking, or even crocheted, for example.
Many were stunned Trump repeated a term that was so mocked 12 months ago in one of his 99 tweets Sunday — and schooled him on smoking guns:
