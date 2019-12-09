POLITICS

Trump Resurrects His 'Smocking' Gun On Twitter; Critics Go Ballistic

The president is absolutely right. There is no "smocking gun" in the impeachment inquiry.

Nearly everyone could agree with President Donald Trump that there is no “smocking” gun in the impeachment investigation against him, even though many would argue there’s a smoking gun or two.

In any case, plenty of critics were fired up that the president had resurrected his ridiculous “smocking gun” typo from a year ago in a tweet Sunday — if indeed, it truly is a typo.

Some wits speculated that Trump could be referring to a very different type of gun ― one stitched with smocking, or even crocheted, for example.

Many were stunned Trump repeated a term that was so mocked 12 months ago in one of his 99 tweets Sunday — and schooled him on smoking guns:

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Impeachment Twitter Smocking Smocking Gun
CONVERSATIONS