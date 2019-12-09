Trump Resurrects His 'Smocking' Gun On Twitter; Critics Go Ballistic

Nearly everyone could agree with President Donald Trump that there is no “smocking” gun in the impeachment investigation against him, even though many would argue there’s a smoking gun or two.

In any case, plenty of critics were fired up that the president had resurrected his ridiculous “smocking gun” typo from a year ago in a tweet Sunday — if indeed, it truly is a typo.

Some wits speculated that Trump could be referring to a very different type of gun ― one stitched with smocking, or even crocheted, for example.

“The Democrats haven’t come up with a smocking gun. Nancy Pelosi, by raising this to the level of Impeachment, has raised the bar impossibly high. This comes after three years of nonstop investigations of Trump, the Russian collusion narrative, the Mueller Report, & now the..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2019

.....American people are supposed to believe that this simply isn’t a part of everthing they’ve been trying to do for the last three years? I think it is really a hard sell for Nancy Pelosi.” @DanHenninger The Wall Street Journal — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2019

The Smocking Gun has returned. pic.twitter.com/73X9zVttQX — STOP tRumpnado 🌊 (@Trumpnado2016) December 8, 2019

Many were stunned Trump repeated a term that was so mocked 12 months ago in one of his 99 tweets Sunday — and schooled him on smoking guns:

What the hell are you smocking??? — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) December 8, 2019

You're right, there are no smocking guns. But there are plenty of smoking ones. — Sergio Síano 🆘 (@siano4progress) December 8, 2019

I actually think Jerry Nadler should add "inability to spell the word 'smoking' correctly" as another Article of Impeachment.#SmockingGun — Paul Lidicul (@PaulLidicul) December 8, 2019

True. There’s no smocking gun. The smoking gun is your transcript. And the unprecedented obstruction of Congress. And obstruction of justice. And emoluments. And campaign law violations. #PleaseResign — Randi Blank (@RandiBlank) December 9, 2019

He actually said "smocking" again.



Again.



He's not going to be able to feed himself by the next election. — JRehling (@JRehling) December 8, 2019

I’m still trying to help Nancy Pelosi find that damned smocking gun. It would help if you could tell me what one looks like and WTF does one do with a smocking gun? — leslie evans (@lesliern92) December 9, 2019

Another smocking gun? You need to get Bill (Fred Flintstone) Barr, right on this. Is this some new type of weapon? Threatening the homeland? #DonTheCon #ExtremelyUnstableMoron — rocky (@rcdjr510) December 9, 2019

Jesus Christ he still hasn’t learned how to spell smoking. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 8, 2019

Right. Not one "smocking" gun. But an entire pattern of crimes and corruption. Extortion. Coordination with a foreign adversary. Obstruction of Justice. Abuse of power. Witness intimidation.



It's a weapons cache -and you will be removed, indicted, imprisoned, humiliated. pic.twitter.com/HaXhStvcka — George A. Polisner, Founder of civ.works (@FoamingPenguin) December 8, 2019

I fully support a smocking gun ban.



BTW, does anyone have ideas for a last minute smocking-stuffer? — Heather D. Feckful Waters Says Im🍑 the traitor (@_HeatherDWaters) December 9, 2019

Whistleblower #1

Donald Trump



Whistleblower #2

Rudy Giuliani



Whistleblower #3

Mick Mulvaney



That’s the case, plus you still have Rudy continuing the crime. The Smoking guns. pic.twitter.com/fvuy2gFzhD — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@HoodlumRIP) December 8, 2019

"smocking gun"



The SMOKING gun is 300+ pages of evidence (below), plus you confessed at least three times I know of.



Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report:https://t.co/OEokjzn6UW



Key Findings of Fact:https://t.co/F5Th1HNSB1



Download PDF:https://t.co/zWSpFNrn5v — Gary M. Sarli♿️ (@GMSarli) December 8, 2019

#smockinggun Look at your tweet. Then send it. It’s not like you’re the President and need to have any attention to detail. #Spellcheck #Trump2020 #WhereHasAllTheCovfefeGone — Justin Ward (@justinward90) December 8, 2019