Twitter Users Bite After Reports Trump Wanted A Snake-Filled Border Moat

President Donald Trump’s latest scandal has Twitter users wondering if he’s been channeling a certain “Austin Powers” supervillain.

The president privately discussed a number of extreme measures to prevent migrants from crossing the border, including shooting people in the legs to slow them down, and building an electrified wall with spikes on top and fortified with a moat stocked with snakes or alligators, according to a report Tuesday in The New York Times. Aides reportedly sought cost estimates for these schemes.

The report was based on interviews with more than a dozen White House and administration officials directly involved with the president this past March, during a week in which he’d ordered advisers to completely close down the entire U.S. border with Mexico ― and tweeted that he was planning to do so “next week.”

Within hours of the report’s publication, “Dr. Evil” was trending on Twitter, as many users pointed out a resemblance between Trump’s request and the villain’s iconic demand for “sharks with frickin’ laser beams attached to their heads” in the 1997 “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” film:

We've grown so accustomed to this madness that entering the Dr. Evil “sharks with friggin' laser beams” stage of this presidency doesn’t even seem like a big deal. https://t.co/LDQh5dfCtV — Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 1, 2019

Watch Don Lemon's Exasperated Reaction to Trump's Reported Snakes-in-a-Border-Moat Idea: 'Did Dr. Evil Come Up With That?' https://t.co/JkuazRBCKO — Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 2, 2019

like wtf is the 25th amendment for if not to remove a potus when they propose a moat full of wild animals to secure the border — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 2, 2019

*Snake Filled Moat" is my Metallica cover band. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 1, 2019

Half of the country supports Dr. Evil and I still can’t wrap my head around that. https://t.co/k0unfo5C7i — swarthy genderfluid child (@dorkoramadesign) October 2, 2019

This is indistinguishable from Dr. Evil’s demand for sharks with laser beams on their foreheads. https://t.co/CfjfKPPVUy — Josh Barro (@jbarro) October 1, 2019

“Get back in the moat!!” pic.twitter.com/poauSu0rEH — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 1, 2019

Sources have sent us actual blueprints that were drawn up. As you can see, it will be a toss up on which occurs first, the leg shot or the alligator bite? If the guards aim is good enough it is possible the leg shot may happen while the intruder falls into the moat. #DHS pic.twitter.com/cAeHYyL9CL — Southside Paducah News Team (@RonBeeton) October 2, 2019

They are going to have to surround Trump’s grave with a moat filled with alligators and snakes to stop people from pissing on it — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) October 2, 2019

They actually priced out a moat filled with snakes.



No, seriously.



THEY ACTUALLY PULLED TOGETHER ESTIMATES ON A MEDIEVAL SNAKE MOAT. https://t.co/aD8EInoabJ — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) October 2, 2019