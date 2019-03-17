President Donald Trump ranted Sunday about the “not funny” “Saturday Night Live” that continually knocks the “same person (me).” He hinted that the sketch comedy show should face “consequences” from the Federal Communications Commission because “there must be collusion with ... Russia.”

If Trump was having a deja vu moment, it was for good reason. The episode was a rerun. Perhaps it slipped Trump’s mind that he had already railed against the same episode in a tweet when it first ran in mid-December.

Both times it featured the cold open that riffed on the Christmas movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The sketch extolled an alternative reality without Trump in the White House.

After it ran the first time, Trump complained about its “one-sided” digs, and asked: “Collusion?”

Here’s what he had to say this time around:

It’s truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of “the other side.” Like an advertisement without consequences. Same with Late Night Shows...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

....Should Federal Election Commission and/or FCC look into this? There must be Collusion with the Democrats and, of course, Russia! Such one sided media coverage, most of it Fake News. Hard to believe I won and am winning. Approval Rating 52%, 93% with Republicans. Sorry! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

For the record, Trump’s latest approval rating, according to the consistently most-favorable-to-Trump Rasmussen poll, is 48 percent. 51 percent of those polled disapprove of his job performance. Gallop puts his approval rating at 39 percent.

Twitter found Trump’s bizarre tweets almost funnier than an “SNL” rerun.

The show was a rerun. Is this a retweet? — Jim Malazita (@nauga54) March 17, 2019

Quick, someone replay a bunch of Apollo missions and tell him Space Force was a huge success. — Daniel Ray (@badgerblue2) March 17, 2019

It was a rerun. That’s why it seems like the same thing over & over again. #nottoobright — Tim Apple (@SurveyGirl) March 17, 2019

Is this the parody account?? — Lawrence Faljean✂️ (@LawrenceFaljean) March 17, 2019

There are consequences! Their viewership has increased! 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Neo-Spore 🍄 (@Neo_Spore) March 17, 2019

It’s truly incredible that you spend your time attacking a comedy skit show on Twitter during a so-called "National Emergency" — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 17, 2019

“Thin-skinned authoritarians and aspiring autocrats can’t stand being the butt of a joke. They despise comedy. They lash out against it. For them, nothing can be worse than having people laugh at you. Trump is no different.” https://t.co/KWHXnL5Hnf — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) March 17, 2019