Trump Addresses Nation Amid Iran Escalation

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Wednesday for the first time since ordering an airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week, prompting Iran to fire more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops Tuesday night.

The attack did not result in any American or Iraqi casualties, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

“All is well!” Trump tweeted Tuesday evening after the missiles fell. “Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

Several Trump administration officials told CNN they believed Iran may have intentionally targeted areas so as to avoid American casualties, signaling an attempt to deescalate the crisis.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.