Trump Rioters Bring Violence To State Capitols Across The Country

Trump-supporting protesters and rioters gathered at state capitols across the country Wednesday, inspired by chaotic, violent scenes at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. earlier in the day.

In Arizona, members of a pro-Trump group cracked the window of a museum at the state Capitol, reportedly while shouting for Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to exit the building.

Ducey had tweeted an hour earlier condemning the scene at the U.S. Capitol and imploring followers to respect “peaceful transitions of power.”

AZ Central reports protesters brought a guillotine to the building.

Protesters at pro-Trump rally shouting for Governor Ducey to come outside at the door to the Arizona capitol museum at state capitol. Pounding lead to cracked window (NOT by woman in first photo). pic.twitter.com/HwNM1G6GRa — David Wallace (@DavidWallce) January 6, 2021

At least one person at the Oregon Capitol in Salem was arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct as what appeared to be dueling groups of protesters ignited fireworks.

Video from the encounter shows apparent protesters spraying some sort of gas:

In Austin, Texas, the Department of Safety closed the Capitol grounds out of “an abundance of caution,” as protesters gathered there.

Separately, the Texas Republican Party fired its sergeant-at-arms Wednesday after the man, Walter West, posted a message on social media apparently endorsing violence at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

In Colorado, at least one protester was arrested at the state Capitol, with CBS Denver’s Rick Sallinger reporting the use of a stun gun. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (D) ordered all city buildings closed as a precaution.

Update. Protester arrested at Colorado state capitol. Stun gun used, does not appear by police at this time. pic.twitter.com/yoDvBdCLkb — Rick Sallinger (@ricksallinger) January 6, 2021

Protesters in Kansas entered the Statehouse on Wednesday afternoon. Unlike what transpired elsewhere around the country, the group in Kansas obtained a permit that granted them legal access to the building, according to KSNT.

In Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) was forced to leave the Capitol building out of concerns for his safety as militia members gathered outside.

Militia members have gathered outside the Georgia Capitol. Brad Raffensperger and senior staff have been escorted out to safety. — Amy Gardner (@AmyEGardner) January 6, 2021

In New Mexico, the Statehouse in Santa Fe was evacuated as a precaution after hundreds of Trump supporters congregated outside, with some shouting to “arrest the governor.”

According to KRQE, some state officials remained inside, however, to continue working on pandemic-related procedures ahead of the start of the Jan. 19 legislative session.

Protesters gathered outside the Utah Capitol also forced the evacuation of that building. Rioters reportedly pepper-sprayed a Salt Lake City Tribune photographer after growing upset he was documenting the protest.

Similar protests also broke out at state capitol buildings in Wyoming, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and California.

