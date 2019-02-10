Defiant Leaker Amid White House Probe Reveals Trump Still Ticking Off 'Executive Time'

Despite a reportedly intense White House investigation to unmask the individual who spilled Donald Trump’s private daily schedules to the media, a defiant leaker has popped up again to reveal the president is still spending about half of his days in unstructured “executive time,” Axios reported.

Axios said last week that the president spent about 60 percent of his time — about 300 hours — in the three months since the midterm elections in “executive time,” according to copies of his leaked personal schedule.

Sources told Axios that the term is a euphemism for the time the president spends hanging out in his residence watching TV, tweeting, making phone calls and holding impromptu meetings.

The leak infuriated Trump and White House officials, who launched a hunt to find the person responsible, Politico reported. Now a leaker has provided another four days of the president’s schedules (Feb. 4-7) to Axios — revealing that Trump is still spending half of his days in “executive time.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Trump’s unstructured time, telling Axios after its first report that it has provided Trump a “creative environment” to help “make him the most productive president in modern history.”

Trump on Sunday insisted in a tweet that he’s working during that executive time. “When the term Executive Time is used, I am generally working, not relaxing,” Trump tweeted. “In fact, I probably work more hours than almost any past President.” He has to, he explained, because the country was “a mess” when he came to the White House.

The media was able to get my work schedule, something very easy to do, but it should have been reported as a positive, not negative. When the term Executive Time is used, I am generally working, not relaxing. In fact, I probably work more hours than almost any past President..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2019

....The fact is, when I took over as President, our Country was a mess. Depleted Military, Endless Wars, a potential War with North Korea, V.A., High Taxes & too many Regulations, Border, Immigration & HealthCare problems, & much more. I had no choice but to work very long hours! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2019