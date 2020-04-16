Jimmy Kimmel Roasts The 'Trumpiest Thing Trump Has Ever Done'

Jimmy Kimmel thinks President Donald Trump may have just done his “Trumpiest” thing yet.
The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host mocked the president during his work-from-home broadcast on Wednesday, over the news that stimulus checks to lessen the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic would now bear Trump’s name, potentially slowing their delivery to Americans.
“Delaying the delivery of relief checks so they could put your name on them might be the Trumpiest thing Trump has ever done,” Kimmel said. “This is the dumbest thing he’s decided to put his name on since Donald Jr. And that’s saying a lot.”
Kimmel also shared a mockup of what the check will look like when it does arrive.
Check it out and the rest of his roast below.
