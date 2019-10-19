POLITICS

Trump Launches 'Stop The Coup' Impeachment Hashtag But Twitter Users Aren't Having It

Twitter followers school the president on the difference between a coup and a constitutional process.

President Donald Trump struggled mightily Saturday to kick off a sympathetic “Stop The Coup” hashtag — but the strategy blew up in his face.

Trump was attempting to equate the House impeachment inquiry with an illegal coup d’etat.

Impeachment is sanctioned by the Constitution for presidents who Congress determines should be removed from office for “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors” — a fact pointed out by his opponents on Twitter, who deployed “#Stop the Coup,” and a related hashtag, “#ThePresidentIsACrybaby,” against him.

(“Stop the Coup” also became the slogan and hashtag for Brits opposed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament in August amid his battle to get the U.K. out of the European Union.)

