Trump Launches 'Stop The Coup' Impeachment Hashtag But Twitter Users Aren't Having It

President Donald Trump struggled mightily Saturday to kick off a sympathetic “Stop The Coup” hashtag — but the strategy blew up in his face.

Trump was attempting to equate the House impeachment inquiry with an illegal coup d’etat.

Impeachment is sanctioned by the Constitution for presidents who Congress determines should be removed from office for “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors” — a fact pointed out by his opponents on Twitter, who deployed “#Stop the Coup,” and a related hashtag, “#ThePresidentIsACrybaby,” against him.

(“Stop the Coup” also became the slogan and hashtag for Brits opposed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament in August amid his battle to get the U.K. out of the European Union.)

Donald, #impeachment is not a 'coup' - it's 'supporting and defending the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,' and it's required of every member of the House and Senate. #StopTheCoup - #ImpeachAndRemove pic.twitter.com/QwNk5bNHpm — John Lundin 🌊 (@johnlundin) October 19, 2019

I know it sounds weird to you because you've done nothing but violate the Constitution since you've been in office, but the impeachment investigation is Congress' constitutional mandate. #ThePresidentIsACrybaby #stopthecoup #prickstarter #saturdaymorning #uppers #amjoy pic.twitter.com/xI9azXbrCd — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 19, 2019

There’s NO COUP @realDonaldTrump



It’s just you violating the constitution.



Which is why you’re going down.#StopTheCoup — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) October 19, 2019

There is no coup. Mick Mulvaney unequivocally admitted there was a quid pro quo for withholding military support to Ukraine for investigations into Democrats. Obvious freudian slip. Reporters even gave him chances to walk back the statement and he said “get over it” #StopTheCoup — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) October 19, 2019

“The House of Representatives shall... have the sole Power of Impeachment..“



“The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments.”



”The President...shall be removed from Office on Impeachment... and Conviction...”

#StopTheCoup https://t.co/E9Adj5yqVC — Counterchekist (@counterchekist) October 19, 2019

Holding the president* accountable for his actions isn't a coup... it's their job.



I stand with impeachment!



Who's with me?#StopTheCoup — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) October 19, 2019

Trump has a pattern of funding investigations against his political enemies with taxpayer dollars. #StopTheCoup https://t.co/ZLKn0ayVJ0 — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) October 19, 2019

UNLOAD!



It’s time to declassify and release everything you have!



That should #StopTheCoup — CC (@ChatByCC) October 19, 2019

#StopTheCoup? Pfffft. We've been trying to stop it since 1/20/17, and we seem to finally be making some headway! — WordMan (@pjmclaugh) October 19, 2019