Twitter Users Have Wild Guesses After Trump Store Says 'Something Big Is Coming'

The Trump Store is promising “something big,” apparently related to the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

And critics of President Donald Trump are gleefully trying to guess what it might be.

The Twitter feed for the store sent out a video filled with patriotic music and a variety of Trump products no doubt soon to be available for sale in time for the Fourth of July:

Something big is coming to @TrumpStore!



Sign up for email now and be the first to see the official announcement 🇺🇸 https://t.co/KXQuxBbec5 pic.twitter.com/v82cVmtJGV — Trump Store (@TrumpStore) June 15, 2019

The store has come under fire for selling merch made overseas despite the Trump family’s often extensive use of patriotic imagery.

One analysis last year found just 15 percent of items sold at Trump Store were made in the United States.

Trump himself has also been accused of attempting to exploit the holiday for political gain over a reported plan for a July 4th celebration in which he would deliver a speech from the Lincoln Memorial.

Given that history along with the president’s mounting legal battles, Twitter users had their own ideas on what the store’s “big” announcement could be:

The soul of a GOP Senator? — Jeff Mac (@JeffMacIsHere) June 15, 2019

Is it an orange jumpsuit? — Devin Redlich (@dredlich) June 15, 2019

Is it Trump’s TAX RETURNS? That would be bigly — Monica (@xPiya) June 17, 2019

Commemorative impeachment/resignation coins? — redbone (@thisbitchprods) June 16, 2019

Impeachment handcuffs. — cubaguy (@cubaguy) June 16, 2019

Impeachment Bobble Heads?! — Doug Bagger (@doug_bagger) June 16, 2019

Now with even more made in China. Bigly — Jonathan Agin (@jonathanagin) June 16, 2019

Children and animals shouldn’t be exploited to sell your crappy products.



Profiting off the presidency is a violation of the Constitution. — Jennifer (@jerseymom473) June 16, 2019

NO! It’s the NEW Trump chain of daycares! Each kid gets their very own cage!!! — Mommy Has a Potty Mouth. (@Buddhist66) June 15, 2019

I don't buy China made products. pic.twitter.com/XIH35LQqkd — Women on a Mission🌊🌊💙🇺🇸🌍 (@Cynthia9175583) June 16, 2019

Subpoenas and bankruptcy judging by history — Jayson Peters (@jaysonpeters) June 15, 2019

Trump store profiting from President Donald Trump’s July Fourth Celebration? This is OUTRAGEOUS.

The Trump’s are using the Lincoln Memorial as a prop to make money selling their schlock. — Merrill⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) June 16, 2019

🇷🇺Rubles & 🇸🇦riyals accepted as always!!!#maga



They say ‘America First’ but they mean ‘America Next’

-Woody Guthrie — Nate (@NatesTweetz) June 15, 2019

So something big is coming to the Trump Store......



Search Warrants, Indictments? pic.twitter.com/8MoqUYRw1y — SisterhoodTribe555🌈⚖️ (@SisterhoodTribe) June 15, 2019