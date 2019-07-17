Donald Trump On Impeachment Resolution: 'How Stupid Is That?'

President Donald Trump kicked off his Wednesday night rally in North Carolina by celebrating Democrats’ decision to table a resolution to impeach him, calling it a “stupid” effort.

Trump’s comments in Greenville came hours after the U.S. House voted not to take up a resolution from Rep. Al Green (D-Texas), who called for the inquiry after the president told four Democratic congresswomen to “go back” to their countries of origin.

“I just heard that the United States House of Representatives has overwhelmingly voted to kill the most ridiculous project I’ve ever been involved in: the resolution ― how stupid is that? ― on impeachment,” Trump said. “I want to thank those Democrats because many of them voted for us. The vote was a totally lopsided 332 to 95 to 1.”

The impeachment effort is “a disgrace,” Trump continued.

Though the vote came out in Trump’s favor, it signaled a growing willingness among Democrats to defy party leadership and support an impeachment inquiry. Wednesday’s vote marked a new high of lawmakers voting against tabling the impeachment resolution, which Green has offered on two previous occasions.

The most notable vote against tabling the resolution came from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), who has not publicly backed an impeachment inquiry but whose committee would handle articles of impeachment.

Though Democrats’ support for impeachment is on the rise, Trump insisted the issue was dead.

“So now we have that behind us, and I have to say this, and I’ll say it just once,” he said at the rally. “What happened to me with this witch hunt should never be allowed to happen to another president of the United States, never ever again.”