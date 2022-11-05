Jan. 6 Committee Gives Trump Extension After He Blows Off Documents Deadline

Former President Donald Trump blew off a Friday morning subpoena deadline to produce documents demanded by the House Jan. 6 Committee — so the panel granted him a week’s extension.

“We have received correspondence from the former President and his counsel regarding the committee’s subpoena,” the panel noted in a tweet seven hours after Trump’s 10 a.m. deadline.

Advertisement

“We have informed Trump’s counsel that he must being producing records no later than next week,” the statement noted.

The panel added that Trump “remains under subpoena for testimony” originally scheduled for Nov. 14. That date still stands.

We have received correspondence from the former President and his counsel regarding the committee's subpoena.



We have informed Trump’s counsel that he must begin producing records no later than next week and he remains under subpoena for testimony starting on November 14th. — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) November 4, 2022

The Oct. 21 subpoena demanded records of any communications Trump may have had regarding extremist groups involved in the Capitol riot last year — and any attempts in the past year to contact witnesses testifying before the Jan. 6 committee. No documents were provided Friday.

Advertisement

The subpoena also called for Trump to provide testimony at the Capitol or by video conference on Nov. 14.

Trump’s lawyers had not responded by late Friday.