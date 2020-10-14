Trump Pleads With Women: 'Please Like Me.' Women Fire Back: 'No Way.'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday begged for suburban women’s support during a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

“Suburban women, would you please like me? Please. Please,” he said. “I saved your damn neighborhood, OK?”

Polls show Trump’s numbers plunging in the suburbs, especially among women. That’s prompted him to repeatedly claim he “saved” the suburbs by scrapping rules that made it easier to build low-income housing. Critics call the comments a racist dog whistle ― a not-so-subtle vow to keep people of color out of the suburbs.

Women ― suburban and otherwise ― were quick to fire back at Trump on Twitter:

Issa no for me, playa. https://t.co/3jF7g51fMK — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 14, 2020

maybe "suburban women" don't like him because their kids are out of food, out of school, and increasingly off of health insurance? https://t.co/YywxCZs50u



the kids in cages thing probably didn't help either https://t.co/XG2lo4SBly — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) October 14, 2020

what a fucking condescending sexist asshole. https://t.co/v3KqulCYgj — Person Woman Man Camera TV (@ClaraJeffery) October 14, 2020

The guy that has a one night stand then thinks you owe him something. https://t.co/ptTVxqwKrt — Lea Black (@LeaBlackMiami) October 14, 2020

This is just pitiful. pic.twitter.com/ib9wPwDfxn — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) October 14, 2020

Trump still doesn't know who lives in the suburbs. He thinks it's still June Cleaver white and all wealthy. Read a census, dude. https://t.co/MH1QWL8x6A — Victoria Brownworth #VOTE (@VABVOX) October 14, 2020

I did a focus group tonight with women who voted for Trump in 2016. Not a single one was planning to vote for him again. https://t.co/hbgQA4OuXX — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) October 14, 2020

“Suburban women, will you please like me? I saved your damn neighborhood."



From what...?



pic.twitter.com/wc6FfDWb74 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 14, 2020

This can’t be real. And yet I know it is. https://t.co/B3pPrNPYpT — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) October 14, 2020

We want to know what you’re hearing on the ground from the candidates. If you get any interesting ― or suspicious! ― campaign mailers, robocalls or hear anything else you think we should know about, email us at scoops@huffpost.com