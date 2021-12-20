Report: Trump Sues New York Attorney General Over Business Investigation

Former President Donald Trump, seen here at a rally in Perry, Georgia, in September, has reportedly filed a lawsuit against New York state Attorney General Letitia James. via Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against New York state Attorney General Letitia James in an attempt to stop her from investigating his business practices, The New York Times and CNN reported Monday.

The lawsuit, reportedly filed Monday in federal court, claims that James’ investigation violates Trump’s constitutional rights.

Advertisement

“Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent,” the suit reads, according to the Times’ report.

James’ office did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on the filing.

James has been conducting a civil probe of the Trump Organization, related to Trump’s business dealings prior to his presidency, since 2019. In May she announced that she had opened a separate criminal investigation into his business empire as well.

Trump’s lawsuit is reportedly targeting the civil investigation.

Advertisement