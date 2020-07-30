Trump Suggests Delaying Presidential Election Due To Mail-In Voting

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested delaying the November presidential election while baselessly warning that mail-in voting will lead to “the most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history.”
“It will be a great embarrassment to the USA,” he tweeted. “Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter