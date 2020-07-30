POLITICS

Trump Suggests Delaying Presidential Election Due To Mail-In Voting

Trump warned on Twitter that the 2020 election will be “the most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history.”

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested delaying the November presidential election while baselessly warning that mail-in voting will lead to “the most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history.”

“It will be a great embarrassment to the USA,” he tweeted. “Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

