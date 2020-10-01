Trump Supporter Attacks Journalist Outside Minnesota Rally: 'You Want To Be Violent?'

A supporter of President Donald Trump attacked a journalist outside Trump’s rally in Duluth, Minnesota, on Wednesday.

The attacker, who has not been publicly identified, appeared to punch a phone out of the hands of Dymanh Chhoun, a photojournalist who was on assignment for local CBS affiliate WCCO-TV at the time.

Chhoun captured the assault on his phone, which he was using to gather video of demonstrators who had assembled ahead of the rally.

“You guys want to be peaceful? Be peaceful! You want to be violent? Come to me!” the assailant can be heard saying in the video, moments before turning to confront Chhoun.

I am outraged by this violent attack on my @wcco colleague,friend &photojournalist ⁦@Dymanh⁩ in Duluth- I am so thankful he was not hurt. The venom must stop, our photojournalists are our truest storytellers &this video tells an important,sad & terrifying one. Thx Dymanh pic.twitter.com/9caREau3HS — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) October 1, 2020

Chhoun was not injured during the incident, WCCO reported. Chhoun had identified himself as a member of the media prior to being assailed, according to the news station.

Duluth police said they’re investigating the reported “disturbance.”

“A male reported that while recording footage on his phone for a news report, another male hit the phone out of the reporting party’s hand,” the police said in a statement. “The male who hit the phone left without incident several minutes before this event was reported to officers. There were no injuries or property damage reported in connection with this incident and no citations issued at this time. The Duluth Police Department is investigating this case.”

This isn’t the first time a Trump supporter has attacked a journalist. In February 2019, a Trump rally attendee swore at a BBC cameraman and shoved him.

Trump has repeatedly stoked anger against members of the press, calling them the “enemy of the people.” He’s also praised violence against journalists as a “beautiful sight.”

In 2018, Trump praised a Republican congressman who physically assaulted a reporter the year before.

“Any guy that can do a body slam, he’s my guy,” Trump said of the congressman.