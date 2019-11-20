Jimmy Kimmel’s crew went out among Donald Trump’s supporters to canvas opinion about the president on Tuesday night.
They asked people claiming to be fans of Trump what they thought of a bunch of White House scandals. But there was a twist. All of the events they quizzed them over actually involved disgraced former President Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal that forced Nixon to resign the presidency.
It didn’t seem to matter to them, though.
Check out the clip above.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.