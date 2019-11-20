COMEDY

Donald Trump Fans Get Tricked Into Defending Richard Nixon Over Watergate

They all fell for the Jimmy Kimmel prank.

Jimmy Kimmel’s crew went out among Donald Trump’s supporters to canvas opinion about the president on Tuesday night.

They asked people claiming to be fans of Trump what they thought of a bunch of White House scandals. But there was a twist. All of the events they quizzed them over actually involved disgraced former President Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal that forced Nixon to resign the presidency.

It didn’t seem to matter to them, though. 

Check out the clip above.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Jimmy Kimmel Donald Trump Richard Nixon Watergate Scandal