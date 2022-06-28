Trump Knew Supporters Had Weapons On Jan. 6 But Didn't Care, Top Aide Testifies

“The president said something to the effect of, ‘I’m the f-ing president, take me up to the Capitol now.’ To which [Secret Service agent Bobby Engel] responded, ‘Sir, we have to go back to the West Wing,’” Hutchinson testified, recounting a story another Trump aide had told her.

An “irate” Trump then attempted to grab the steering wheel and reached towards Engel’s neck, Hutchinson said.