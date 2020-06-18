Twitter Users Pile On Trump After He Asks If Supreme Court Dislikes Him

President Donald Trump may consider himself a “very stable genius,” but he doesn’t seem to know that if you ask loaded questions you’re just setting yourself up for ridicule.
And that’s exactly what happened on Thursday after the president asked a possibly rhetorical question about what the Supreme Court thinks of him.
The questioning tweet came right after the court ruled that his decision to the end the DACA immigration program was an “arbitrary” and “capricious” violation of the law.
In addition, the court ruled earlier this week ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ employees from being discriminated against on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.
The two big rulings apparently stuck in Trump’s craw ― and he is apparently taking it personally.
Many Twitter users felt it was their patriotic duty to answer the president’s pitiful question.
Some answered the president’s question with questions of their own.
But one sage person recognized what the president was really asking...