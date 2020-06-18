Twitter Users Pile On Trump After He Asks If Supreme Court Dislikes Him

President Donald Trump may consider himself a “very stable genius,” but he doesn’t seem to know that if you ask loaded questions you’re just setting yourself up for ridicule.

And that’s exactly what happened on Thursday after the president asked a possibly rhetorical question about what the Supreme Court thinks of him.

The questioning tweet came right after the court ruled that his decision to the end the DACA immigration program was an “arbitrary” and “capricious” violation of the law.

In addition, the court ruled earlier this week ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ employees from being discriminated against on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

The two big rulings apparently stuck in Trump’s craw ― and he is apparently taking it personally.

Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Many Twitter users felt it was their patriotic duty to answer the president’s pitiful question.

No. I get the impression you're an idiot. https://t.co/hABJvdM1IA — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) June 18, 2020

Let us reassure you: We all feel this way.



And yes, it is personal. https://t.co/tJUmn8aWen — Sierra Club (@SierraClub) June 18, 2020

I get the impression you think their personal views on you are relevant. Please understand -- no one likes you. No one. You blackmail, bully and buy loyalty and when they no longer need you, they go to a better deal. It's what mercenaries do and you surround yourself with them https://t.co/TEQpc2Xsv4 — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) June 18, 2020

Typical of this President to think the Supreme Court rules based on who it likes. What a disgrace to the Office and America's commitment to the rule of law.



It's not about you, it's about your silly arguments. The Court doesn't like those. End of story. https://t.co/avRyeMZgUG — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) June 18, 2020

It isn't just the Supreme Court https://t.co/h9Axzk9nKE — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) June 18, 2020

I get the impression that only a narcissist would think that laws regarding the human rights of millions in the LGBTQ and immigrant communities were really just all about him. — American Times Film (@ExportedFromMI) June 18, 2020

We get the impression that you don’t like the Constitution. https://t.co/roy3WstSzJ — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) June 18, 2020

Some answered the president’s question with questions of their own.

Do you get the impression that you are a L-O-S-E-R https://t.co/D4kvDSWLXV — Juan Escalante (@JuanSaaa) June 18, 2020

But one sage person recognized what the president was really asking...

Do these SCOTUS decisions make my butt look big https://t.co/oKOkf60YQE — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) June 18, 2020