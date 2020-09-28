Trump, Supreme Court Nomination And Tax Fraud: Views From HuffPost Readers

“I love this statement “We’re gonna have to see about a peaceful transfer of power.” No trump, there is no ‘seeing about a peaceful transfer of power.’ There will be and you will not be the one who makes that decision either. Trump has never understood how our Democracy works.”

— Lisa Hoffman

“So he really doesn’t believe in ‘law and order’? Well, the American people do and we will be happy to make sure there is no doubt.”

— Amanda Anderson