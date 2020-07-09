Supreme Court Rules Against Trump On Financial Records, But Delays Win For Dems

President Donald Trump lost twice in court on Thursday when the Supreme Court rejected his sweeping arguments that the president is immune from investigation and subpoena by both Congress and state grand juries. But the records being subpoenaed ― which could reveal his tax returns and potential crimes including tax evasion, money laundering and executive branch disclosure violations ― are almost certain to remain hidden from the public until after the election.

The two blockbuster cases, Trump v. Vance and Trump v. Mazars USA, were total losses for Trump, but a more mixed result for the Office of the President of the United States. Trump’s lawyers had argued that the president has a total immunity from subpoenas for his personal records from either an empaneled grand jury or a congressional committee. The court completely rejected these arguments in both cases by 7-2 margins in decisions written by Chief Justice John Roberts. But it set different limits for Congress than for judicial proceedings like a grand jury.

In the Vance case, the court upheld the subpoena to Mazars USA LLP, Trump’s personal accounting firm, issued by a grand jury empaneled by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance. The court affirmed prior precedent that “the President is neither absolutely immune from state criminal subpoenas seeking his private papers nor entitled to a heightened standard of need.” While the court set no new standard for Vance’s subpoena, it ordered the case back to a district court, where the president’s lawyers could change their now-defeated argument to prevent the disclosure.

While the Vance case related to a state judicial proceeding, the Mazars case focused on a separation of powers dispute between two political branches of government. It was the first time the court had “considered a dispute over a congressional subpoena for the President’s records,” Roberts noted in his decision. For its first-ever consideration, the court found the arguments of both Trump and Congress wanting.

It rejected outright Trump’s argument that the president has an absolute immunity from investigation. Congress can subpoena presidential records as part of its legislative power. But it placed limits on congressional subpoena power when it seeks documents from the president and ordered the case back to lower courts to reassess based on the new limiting test created in Thursday’s decision.

“A limitless subpoena power could transform the established practice of the political branches and allow Congress to aggrandize itself at the President’s expense,” the opinion, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, reads. “These separation of powers concerns are unmistakably implicated by the subpoenas here, which represent not a run-of-the-mill legislative effort but rather a clash between rival branches of government over records of intense political interest for all involved.”

Trump immediately responded in a semi-coherent rant on Twitter by playing the victim. “Courts in the past have given “broad deference”. BUT NOT ME!” he wrote.

“The Supreme Court sends case back to Lower Court, arguments to continue. This is all a political prosecution,” Trump wrote in another tweet. “I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement that the Mazars opinion was “not good news for President Trump.”

“The Court has reaffirmed the Congress’s authority to conduct oversight on behalf of the American people, as it asks for further information from the Congress,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Congress’s constitutional responsibility to uncover the truth continues, specifically related to the President’s Russia connection that he is hiding.”

The Democrat-run House has engaged in a number of efforts to conduct oversight of Trump and his administration, but has been repeatedly stonewalled by the president, with the help of his GOP allies. The House voted to impeach Trump earlier this year, but the Senate voted against removing him from office.

The Mazars case is not the primary way Democrats have sought the president’s tax information. The House Ways and Means Committee sued for copies of the president’s taxes last year after the Trump administration refused to comply with a federal law granting certain congressional committees access to private tax information. That case is still stuck at the lowest level of federal court, where a Trump-appointed judge has refused to rule on the merits until a higher court sorts out whether a House subpoena can force testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn.

