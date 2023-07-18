Trump Claims He Is A 'TARGET' Of Special Counsel's Jan. 6 Probe

Former President Donald Trump claimed Tuesday that he is anticipating another potential criminal indictment, this time related to the special counsel probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that “Deranged Jack Smith,” the special prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, sent his attorneys a letter saying he is “a TARGET” of the investigation and has “a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”

Smith is already prosecuting Trump on dozens of counts for allegedly conspiring to squirrel away classified government documents after departing the White House.

But his criminal investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election has yet to yield charges. Trump’s statement suggests that may be about to change.

Trump’s attorneys delivered the “HORRIFYING NEWS,” as the ex-president put it, on Sunday evening.