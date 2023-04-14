What's Hot

22 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Texas Dairy Farm Explosion Was Deadliest Barn Fire In The Last Decade

Billing Records Helped ID Suspect In Military Documents Leak

Latest Abortion Pill Ruling Might Hit Some Safe Haven States Hard

Cleaner At GM Plant Who Killed Co-Worker Sentenced To Life In Prison

George Santos Called Biden A Liar, And Guess How Twitter Users Responded

At Liberty University, Ron DeSantis Ignores The Abortion Bill He Just Signed Into Law

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Calls For DOJ Investigation Of Clarence Thomas’ Hidden Gifts

Anne Perry, Crime Writer With A Murderous Past, Dead At 84

Ron DeSantis Signed That Florida Abortion Ban As Quietly As He Could. Here's Why.

LeBron James, Kerry Washington And More Send Jamie Foxx Love After Medical Incident

Missouri To Severely Restrict Health Care For Trans People

U.S. NewsDonald TrumpTransgenderHealth Care

Trump Targets Transgender Health Care In NRA Speech

Former President Donald Trump said he would use the FDA to investigate "transgender hormone treatments and ideology" if reelected.
Sebastian Murdock

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Former President Donald Trump said he would use the government to investigate and potentially curtail transgender health care if he’s reelected.

“Upon my inauguration, I will direct the FDA to convene an independent outside panel to investigate whether transgender hormone treatments and ideology increase the risk of extreme depression, aggression and even violence,” Trump said during a speech at the National Rifle Association’s conference in Indianapolis on Friday.

“I think most of us already know the answer,” Trump added.

Trump and his Republican allies have baselessly claimed that gender identity was a factor that led a shooter to kill three kids and three adults at a school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Transgender people have become an increased target among Republicans, with Florida Rep. Webster Barnaby calling them “demons and imps who come and parade before us and pretend that you are part of this world” at the state capital Monday. States including Idaho, Kansas and Indiana have recently passed laws blocking youth gender-affirming care, and even Bud Light has been unable to avoid conservatives’ latest, dangerous culture war.

Transgender people are more than four times as likely to be victims of violence than cisgender people, according to research from the American Journal of Public Health.

Go To Homepage
Sebastian Murdock - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community