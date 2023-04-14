Trump Targets Transgender Health Care In NRA Speech

Former President Donald Trump said he would use the government to investigate and potentially curtail transgender health care if he’s reelected.

“Upon my inauguration, I will direct the FDA to convene an independent outside panel to investigate whether transgender hormone treatments and ideology increase the risk of extreme depression, aggression and even violence,” Trump said during a speech at the National Rifle Association’s conference in Indianapolis on Friday.

“I think most of us already know the answer,” Trump added.

Trump and his Republican allies have baselessly claimed that gender identity was a factor that led a shooter to kill three kids and three adults at a school in Nashville, Tennessee.