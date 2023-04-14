Trump Targets Transgender Health Care In NRA Speech

Former President Donald Trump said he would use the government to investigate and potentially curtail transgender health care if he’s reelected.
“Upon my inauguration, I will direct the FDA to convene an independent outside panel to investigate whether transgender hormone treatments and ideology increase the risk of extreme depression, aggression and even violence,” Trump said during a speech at the National Rifle Association’s conference in Indianapolis on Friday.
“I think most of us already know the answer,” Trump added.
Trump and his Republican allies have baselessly claimed that gender identity was a factor that led a shooter to kill three kids and three adults at a school in Nashville, Tennessee.
Transgender people have become an increased target among Republicans, with Florida Rep. Webster Barnaby calling them “demons and imps who come and parade before us and pretend that you are part of this world” at the state capital Monday. States including Idaho, Kansas and Indiana have recently passed laws blocking youth gender-affirming care, and even Bud Light has been unable to avoid conservatives’ latest, dangerous culture war.
Transgender people are more than four times as likely to be victims of violence than cisgender people, according to research from the American Journal of Public Health.