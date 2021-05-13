Florida Officials Reportedly Steeling For A Trump Extradition Block By Gov. Ron DeSantis

Palm Beach County law enforcement officials are “actively” preparing for the possibility that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. could indict Trump while the former president is living at his Mar-a-Lago resort, two high-ranking county sources told Politico Playbook.

Vance’s office has been investigating whether Trump and his businesses have committed banking and tax fraud. Trump’s tax records were finally turned over to Vance’s office in February after a protracted legal battle over access that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A key concern is that DeSantis could use Florida law to block extradition if charges are filed against Trump. Under state law, DeSantis could intervene and even investigate whether an indicted “person ought to be surrendered” to law enforcement from another state, Politico reports.

The wrinkle is that Trump is about to head to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, for the summer and has already said his goodbyes to Mar-a-Lago guests.

Any action by Vance could happen in the next few months. He announced in March that he’s not seeking reelection as district attorney. He’ll leave his position the end of they year and may want to wrap up the Trump investigation and any indictments before then.