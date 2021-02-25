Nearly a decade’s worth of former President Donald Trump’s tax documents have been turned over to a New York prosecutor’s office, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Terabytes of data ― millions of pages ― were handed over Monday after the Supreme Court cleared the way for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to receive them as part of a wide-ranging investigation into Trump’s family businesses that could lead to criminal charges.

The records span from January 2011 to August 2019, according to CNN.

Now begins the herculean task of sifting through the mountain of financial documents on Trump’s real estate dealings to look for signs of insurance or tax fraud, which will require the help of outside forensic accounting specialists.

The district attorney’s office and lawyers for Trump have been in a bitter legal battle since Vance opened investigation in 2018. The office subpoenaed the records from Mazars USA, an accounting firm Trump used, in 2019.

But the Manhattan district attorney’s probe represents just one of several legal entanglements Trump is facing after leaving office and losing the protections afforded him as president.

New York Attorney General Leticia James is leading a separate investigation looking into how the Trump Organization might have inflated and deflated its property values to avoid taxes.

Two women who say Trump sexually assaulted them are also in the process of suing him, according to The Associated Press.

Trump asserted that he had the “absolute right” to pardon himself as president, but he did not do so in his final days in office as the nation reeled from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump was ultimately acquitted of inciting the attack during his second Senate impeachment trial, which represented a historic first in American history.