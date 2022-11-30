Democrats Are Now In Possession Of 6 Years Of Donald Trump’s Tax Returns

The House Ways & Means Committee is now in possession of six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns after a three-year battle to obtain them.

The committee received the documents from the Treasury Department on Wednesday after the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s final appeal on Nov. 22, according to the Treasury Department.

“Treasury has complied with last week’s court decision,” a Treasury official said.

The receipt of Trump’s tax returns brings to a close a three-year legal fight that began when Ways & Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.) asked the Treasury Department to hand over the then-president’s tax returns under a law that allows congressional tax-writing committees to obtain tax returns for its investigations.

Trump was the first major party presidential nominee since Richard Nixon to not publicly disclose their tax returns while running for the office or while in office.

“I intend to see this through,” Neal told HuffPost on Wednesday when asked if he’d submit information from the returns to the full house this year.