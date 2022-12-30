Trump Tax Returns: House Committee Releases Redacted Documents

The House ways and means committee released redacted versions of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday.

The committee gained access to six years’ worth of Trump’s tax returns in November, after fighting for three years to get them. The committee released a report on the tax returns earlier this month.

Advertisement

Trump refused to release his tax returns throughout his presidency, something presidential candidates have voluntarily done since the 1970s. White House spokespeople repeatedly and falsely claimed Trump could not do so because he was under audit.

An IRS requirement dating back to 1977 orders audits of a president’s tax filings, according to the Associated Press, which noted there were audits of President Joe Biden’s tax filings for 2020 and 2021. The report on Trump’s returns “found that there was only one mandatory audit started and none completed during his four years in office,” and described the audit program as “dormant, at best.”

In November, Trump announced plans to run for president again in 2024, despite being under multiple criminal investigations and battling a slew of financial issues.