Beto O'Rourke Links 'Racist' Donald Trump To Deadly El Paso Shootings

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke on Saturday blamed Donald Trump in part for the deadly El Paso shootings that killed 20 people because he said the president’s “racism” leads “to violence.”

O’Rourke attacked the president when he was asked by an ABC News reporter if Trump had any responsibility for the violence in El Paso.

“Yes,” O’Rourke flatly responded.

“We’ve had a rise in hate crimes every single one of the last three years, during an administration where you have a president who’s called Mexicans rapists and criminals,” said the former Texas congressman and El Paso native.

“He is a racist, and he stokes racism in this country,” O’Rourke added.” It does not just offend our sensibilities; it fundamentally changes the character of this country and it leads to violence.″

#BREAKING I just asked @BetoORourke if @realDonaldTrump is at all responsible for today’s mass shooting in #ElPaso He said yes and added that in his opinion, the President is indeed a racist. @abc7breaking @ABC pic.twitter.com/wA3iB3uLFN — Michael Gordon KVIA ABC-7 (@MichaelGordonTV) August 4, 2019

There was no immediate response from the president.

Trump, who was at his New Jersey golf course, tweeted “heartfelt thoughts and prayers” to the “great people of Texas” Saturday night several hours after the late-morning shooting.

Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas, was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

....Melania and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

Earlier, the president retweeted a USA Today headline noting that he “pledges full support for El Paso shooting victims.”

'God be with you all': Trump pledges full support for El Paso shooting victims as lawmakers also grieve https://t.co/gISsidBeWr via @usatoday — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

Twitter critics were eager to remind Trump that he has done nothing about gun control — and that his attacks on immigrants and people of color may have fueled the violence.

