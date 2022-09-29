Trump Threatened Congress With Legal Action Over Impeachment, Book Reveals

Former President Donald Trump wasn’t happy when the House of Representatives adopted two articles of impeachment against him, and he threatened legal action in response, according to an upcoming book by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.

Haberman’s book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” comes out next week, but media outlets have shared excerpts detailing Trump’s time in the Oval Office.

Advertisement

Trump’s alleged call for legal action came after the House adopted articles of impeachment against him in 2019, CNN reported, after a formal House inquiry revealed he had pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the son of Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden.

“I’ll just sue Congress. They can’t do this to me,” Trump said, according to excerpts from Haberman’s book.

Former President Donald Trump, shown here at a Sept. 3 rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, threatened legal action against the U.S. House, according to a soon-to-be-published book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Other revelations from the book have surfaced this week, including Trump’s reported racist assumption that a group of congressional staff members were waiters and his request for them to grab food, according to Rolling Stone.

Advertisement

The book also details comments by Trump during preparation for a debate in which former Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus ― while pretending to be a transgender student ― asked the then-candidate if she could use the girls’ bathroom, CNN reported.

“I have a question, cocked or decocked?” Trump reportedly asked before receiving “blank stares” and making a “chopping gesture.”

“With cock or without cock?” he continued.