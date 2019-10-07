Trump Threatens To 'Totally Destroy' Turkey's Economy Should It Act Inappropriately

President Donald Trump said on Twitter Monday he will “totally destroy and obliterate” Turkey’s economy if it takes any action that he considers “off limits” after announcing U.S. forces will withdraw from Syria.
Trump’s threat followed the White House announcing on Sunday that Turkey will invade Northern Syria in a campaign against the self-declared Islamic State.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
