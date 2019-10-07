POLITICS

Trump Threatens To 'Totally Destroy' Turkey's Economy Should It Act Inappropriately

The president warned he will take action should the country do anything that he considers "off limits" in his "great and unmatched wisdom."
President Donald Trump said he will “totally destroy and obliterate” Turkey’s economy if it acts inappropriately in regards to Syria.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter Monday he will “totally destroy and obliterate” Turkey’s economy if it takes any action that he considers “off limits” after announcing U.S. forces will withdraw from Syria.

Trump’s threat followed the White House announcing on Sunday that Turkey will invade Northern Syria in a campaign against the self-declared Islamic State. 

