Trump Claims 'America Needs A Superhero,' Promises 'Major Announcement' On Thursday

Former President Donald Trump shared on Wednesday that he would be making a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” on Thursday.

Trump teased the announcement on his Truth Social platform. Although he didn’t explicitly say what it would be about, he did say that “AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO!”

However, it seems unlikely that Trump will be joining either the Marvel or DC cinematic universes, so it’s probably about something else.

You can see the teaser video Trump posted on Truth Social, courtesy of @patriottakes, who shared it on Twitter.

The video features an idealized illustration of the former president ripping open his suit and exposing a red, skintight costume with a “T” emblazoned on his chest.

Did we mention his eyes are glowing?

There was rampant social media speculation as to what, exactly, Trump would announce ― and, of course, much mockery of him.

The pressure of the DOJ investigations appears to be getting to Trump, as he is now under the impression that he is a superhero.



https://t.co/gRznGrJNZG via @politicususa — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 14, 2022

His poll numbers are at rock bottom. His announcement was a humiliating dud. Indictments are imminent. His family wants nothing to do with him. He spends his days sending deranged posts on his failing app, which is also under investigation. What a sad, pathetic, loser. https://t.co/R6HGCtRdKL — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 14, 2022

Is his shell gonna crack open and DeSantis steps out? https://t.co/VcknJGX3sn — Dennis Herring (@dcherring) December 14, 2022

This isn't normal behavior of the type that normal people normally do. https://t.co/np547vcXbq — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) December 14, 2022

He's going to announce his running mate who will be Kari Lake, if I had to guess.



Or it will be another cheap attention stunt and not major at all. — Ventura (@jeffventura) December 14, 2022

Trump says he’s going to make a major announcement tomorrow. Unless he admits to being responsible for leading an Armed Insurrection to Overthrow the United States Government, there will be nothing major about it. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 14, 2022