Trump Reportedly Insists He Did Not Say 'Tim Apple.' Let's Go To The Tape.

THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you very much, Johnny. And we’re going to be opening up the labor forces, because we have to. We have so many companies coming. People like Tim, you’re expanding all over and doing things that I really wanted you to right from the beginning. I used to say, “Tim, you got to start doing it over here.” And you really have. I mean, you’ve really put a big investment in our country. We appreciate it very much, Tim — Apple.