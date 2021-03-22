Trump To Launch His Own Social Media Platform, Adviser Says

Former President Donald Trump, who remains blacklisted from numerous social media sites, is planning to launch his own social media platform in the coming months, one of his advisers said Sunday.

“This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media,” Jason Miller, senior adviser for Trump’s 2020 campaign, said on Fox News’ “MediaBuzz.”

Miller predicted the platform would draw in “tens of millions of people” and that it would launch in two or three months.

“It’s going to completely redefine the game and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does. But it will be his own platform,” Miller said.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter following his incitement of the deadly Jan. 6 riots at the U.S Capitol, which left at least five people dead. He has been banned indefinitely from Facebook and Instagram and suspended indefinitely from YouTube.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said in an interview earlier this month that her platform may lift his suspension if the threat of “real-world violence” decreases, but that may not happen anytime soon.

“It’s pretty clear that right now where we stand, that there still is that elevated risk of violence,” she said.

News of Trump’s potential platform launch comes as a top federal prosecutor, who led the Justice Department’s probe into the deadly insurrection until last week, said Sunday that Trump remains under investigation for his role in the violence.

“It’s unequivocal that Trump was the magnet that brought the people to D.C. on the 6th,” Michael Sherwin, who stayed in his role as lead investigator through the presidential transition, said in an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes.” “Now the question is, is he criminally culpable for everything that happened during the siege, during the breach?”

He added: “We have people looking at everything.”

Hundreds of people have been arrested for their role in the riots on a range of charges. Evidence collected by investigators is “trending towards” sedition charges, Sherwin said.