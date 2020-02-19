Trump Names Richard Grenell Acting Director Of National Intelligence

ASSOCIATED PRESS Richard Grenell, in his role as U.S. ambassador to Germany, has been a vocal defender of President Donald Trump, especially his policies affecting Europe.

President Donald Trump appointed U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell as the acting director of national intelligence on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Trump described Grenell as a “highly respected” diplomat who “represented our Country exceedingly well.”

Grenell will replace Joseph Maguire, who has been serving in the temporary role since Dan Coats retired as the head of intelligence in August. Federal law prevents Maguire from serving in the role past March 11.

The president thanked Maguire for his service and suggested that he could work in “another capacity” within the White House.

I am pleased to announce that our highly respected Ambassador to Germany, @RichardGrenell, will become the Acting Director of National Intelligence. Rick has represented our Country exceedingly well and I look forward to working with him. I would like to thank Joe Maguire.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

....for the wonderful job he has done, and we look forward to working with him closely, perhaps in another capacity within the Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

Grenell, a Michigan native and the former U.S. spokesman at the United Nations, would be the first openly gay cabinet member. He’s an outspoken Trump supporter who, like the president, regularly voices strong opinions on political matters via Twitter.

Trump, by appointing Grenell to the temporary position instead of formally nominating him to be the permanent national intelligence director, skirts a Senate confirmation process ― which the Times reported would be no sure thing. Some Republican senators were reportedly pushing for someone with more national security experience to be nominated.

Prior to taking on the role of acting DNI, Maguire was the the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, an organization within the DNI’s office. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Maguire would return to his old job or step down from the government.

Grenell, 53, is scheduled to start as acting DNI on Thursday, Bloomberg News reported.

A representative for the National Security Council did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Carla Herreria contributed to this report.