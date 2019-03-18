President Donald Trump on Monday blasted Joe Biden for his slip of the tongue when he accidentally referred to “running” for the presidency — when Biden hasn’t yet announced he’s going to be a candidate.
I know I get criticized,” Biden said during an event in Delaware on Saturday. “I have the most progressive record of anybody running for the ... anybody who would run.”
When the audience erupted in applause, Biden’s scrambled to add: “I didn’t mean .… Of anybody who would run.”
Trump slammed Biden in a tweet for being “another low IQ individual” who got “tongue tied [and] unable to properly deliver a very simple line about his decision to run for president.”
Not smart.
Twitter was too, too eager to remind the often tongue-tied president of that.
Let’s go to the tapes: