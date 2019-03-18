President Donald Trump on Monday blasted Joe Biden for his slip of the tongue when he accidentally referred to “running” for the presidency — when Biden hasn’t yet announced he’s going to be a candidate.

I know I get criticized,” Biden said during an event in Delaware on Saturday. “I have the most progressive record of anybody running for the ... anybody who would run.”

When the audience erupted in applause, Biden’s scrambled to add: “I didn’t mean .… Of anybody who would run.”

Trump slammed Biden in a tweet for being “another low IQ individual” who got “tongue tied [and] unable to properly deliver a very simple line about his decision to run for president.”

Joe Biden got tongue tied over the weekend when he was unable to properly deliver a very simple line about his decision to run for President. Get used to it, another low I.Q. individual! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2019

Not smart.

Twitter was too, too eager to remind the often tongue-tied president of that.

Let’s go to the tapes:

Well, if getting tongue-tied is a reflection of I.Q.... pic.twitter.com/noCqGazYXx — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) March 18, 2019

Trump's Best Words (2018) pic.twitter.com/nC3bxj23sq — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 19, 2018

The Best Words Pt 6:



Maybe "Tim Apple” can find the Smocking Gun!



pic.twitter.com/K0tdaYwNkV — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) March 18, 2019

The Best Words… Pt 2



“One of the wettest we’ve ever seen from the standpoint of water”



😂😂😂😂



Very insightful, "President T”pic.twitter.com/xsdBWSbjwW — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) March 18, 2019

The Best Words Pt 8



"Bing Bing Bing Bing"



Finpic.twitter.com/0eZ8UoQHJV — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) March 18, 2019

The Best Words Pt 7:



“You look at our air and our water, and it's right now at a record clean.”pic.twitter.com/PYyo5gtL0k — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) March 18, 2019

Covfefe, hamberder and anomyinyous — Spock 🖖 (@SpockResists) March 18, 2019

The Best Words Pt 3:



You’re absolutely right… Dems couldn’t find the Smocking Gun… pic.twitter.com/DoBq7s2Wl3 — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) March 18, 2019

Nambia — Kelli Frost (@kellifrost_) March 18, 2019

Unpresidented — Kelli Frost (@kellifrost_) March 18, 2019

You know we've heard you speak, right? — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) March 18, 2019