Twitter Erupts Over 'Emperor' Trump's Claim His 'Authority Is Total'

President Donald Trump set alight a Twitter firestorm Monday when he inaccurately claimed he has “total” authority over governors to reopen state economies.

Trump made the assertion when pressed by reporters during a White House news briefing about his earlier claim that he, not governors, had the ultimate decision-making power to lift measures imposed on states by the coronavirus pandemic.

“When somebody’s the president of the United States, the authority is total. And that is the way it’s going to be,” Trump told reporters. “It’s total. And the governors know that.”

.@kaitlancollins: "You said when someone is president of the United States their authority is total. That is not true. Who told you that?"



President Trump: "We're going to write up papers on this...the governors need us one way or the other..." pic.twitter.com/fg1nacXbPA — CSPAN (@cspan) April 13, 2020

When repeatedly asked to explain how he’d come to that conclusion, the president refused to answer and told a reporter, “Enough.” He cited “numerous provisions” in the Constitution but did not specify any. According to legal experts, though, the Constitution gives states the authority to respond during public health crises, and state governors have the power to decide when restrictions are lifted.

Numerous states on the East and West coasts have already begun planning their own coordinated frameworks to gradually open their economies when safe to do so.

Trump’s claim was met with derision from legal experts, politicians and social media commentators alike. National security lawyer Bradley P. Moss told Law&Crime that Trump’s remarks were “so laughably ridiculous they don’t merit a substantive response.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) noted that “we don’t have a king, we have an elected president.... And the Constitution clearly says that powers that are not specifically listed for the federal government are reserved to the states.”

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) pointed to the 10th Amendment:

The federal government does not have absolute power.



“The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” United States Constitution, Amendment X — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) April 13, 2020

And conservative attorney George Conway, who is married to Trump’s senior White House counselor, Kellyanne Conway, sarcastically cited a historic Supreme Court decision that curbed executive power and presidential overreach.

I’m so incredibly shocked that President @realDonaldTrump apparently hasn’t read Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. v. Sawyer, 343 U.S. 579 (1952). — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 13, 2020

Here’s a snapshot of the other commentary sparked by his remark:

Trump says the authority of the president is “total.” (Reporter checks US constitution) This is not true. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 13, 2020

“The authority of the President of the United States is total.” — Emperor Donald J. Trump, April 13, 2020, 6:58 pm. Gasp! — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) April 13, 2020

Trump today: “When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total. And that's the way it's gotta be. It's total."

This probably sounded better in the original Italian. pic.twitter.com/iGgoge5S04 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 14, 2020

Trump on April 13: "When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total."



Trump on March 13: "I don't take responsibility at all." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 13, 2020

"When somebody's the president of the United States, the authority is total. And that's the way it's gotta be."



- Emperor Donald Trump — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 13, 2020

February 2020, Susan Collins declares Donald Trump has learned his "lesson" and will be more "cautious" going forward.



April 2020, Donald Trump proclaims: "When somebody is the President of the United States, the authority is total" — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 13, 2020

When Trump inevitably tries to blame others for his failures, just remember that he already told us he has “total authority.” https://t.co/QII3dteLED — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 13, 2020

Trump says his authority is "total."



Republicans called Obama a dictator for trying to give Americans healthcare. I wonder how they'll feel about a declaration of "total power" now that the president is a Republican. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 13, 2020

How can you have total authority and not be responsible for anything? — Hoodlum (LOCKUP) 🇺🇸 (@HoodlumRIP) April 13, 2020

“When someone is deputy sheriff of Mayberry, the authority is total." pic.twitter.com/PepEqKJYsE — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 14, 2020

"I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

I don’t see “the authority is total” in this oath, or in the Constitution. https://t.co/ZgPStZRZwG — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 13, 2020

Trump: My authority is total but my responsibility is zero. What leadership. https://t.co/CA9RE5Jxn6 — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) April 13, 2020