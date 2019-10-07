Twitter Users Drag Trump For Touting His 'Great And Unmatched Wisdom'

President Donald Trump, a self-proclaimed “stable genius,” showed on Monday his humility no bounds when he threatened Turkey not to do anything that goes against his “great and unmatched wisdom.”

On Sunday night, the White House announced that U.S. forces would “no longer be in the immediate area,” allowing Turkey forces to invade northern Syria ― a move that endangers Kurdish forces who have been U.S. allies and that sparked fierce criticism from even some of Trump’s staunchest defenders.

On Monday, the president warned Turkey not to do anything he considers “off limits,” lest he destroy their economy.

As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!). They must, with Europe and others, watch over... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

....the captured ISIS fighters and families. The U.S. has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory. THE USA IS GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

Some Twitter users took note that the hyperbolic phrasing went beyond even typical Trump hyperbole ― and was reminiscent of lines from beloved movie musicals.

Didn't the Wizard of Oz speak of his "great and unmatched wisdom" or something like that? pic.twitter.com/tbuiw7rVI0 — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) October 7, 2019

it's like tweets from the Wizard of Oz https://t.co/ugiaK8Py1n — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) October 7, 2019

"I, in my great and unmatched wisdom"



Oh yeah, very normal stuff here. https://t.co/5VZc0Te2rP — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) October 7, 2019

A few begged to differ with the president’s assessment of his own abilities.

#BREAKING Man Who Went Broke Running Casinos Brags Of His 'Great And Unmatched Wisdom' — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 7, 2019

“I cannot tell a lie.”

- George Washington



“I cannot tell the truth.”

- Donald Trump



"I cannot tell the difference."

- Republicans — Hayden Black (@haydenblack) October 7, 2019

Some wondered if the tweet was actually sent out by the president since it was spelled correctly.

This tweet is not mis-spelled, and has complete sentences; therefore, someone helped you with it. Whoever it was is probably trying to get you removed under the 25th Amendment, because this tweet is totally bonkers. — Peter Beckman (@PeterBeckman661) October 7, 2019

Others wondered if there was a particular reason for the timing of the tweet:

It is Putin's birthday today. Was this your gift to him? — Art Martin (@gartmartin9) October 7, 2019