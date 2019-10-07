Twitter Users Drag Trump For Touting His 'Great And Unmatched Wisdom'

President Donald Trump, a self-proclaimed “stable genius,” showed on Monday his humility no bounds when he threatened Turkey not to do anything that goes against his “great and unmatched wisdom.”
On Sunday night, the White House announced that U.S. forces would “no longer be in the immediate area,” allowing Turkey forces to invade northern Syria ― a move that endangers Kurdish forces who have been U.S. allies and that sparked fierce criticism from even some of Trump’s staunchest defenders.
On Monday, the president warned Turkey not to do anything he considers “off limits,” lest he destroy their economy.
Some Twitter users took note that the hyperbolic phrasing went beyond even typical Trump hyperbole ― and was reminiscent of lines from beloved movie musicals.
A few begged to differ with the president’s assessment of his own abilities.
Some wondered if the tweet was actually sent out by the president since it was spelled correctly.
Others wondered if there was a particular reason for the timing of the tweet: