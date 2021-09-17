$100 Million Trump Tower Loan Placed On Bank 'Watch List' Over Vacancies

A shady “business school” once chaired by Kardashian mom-ager Kris Jenner owed nearly $200,000 in back rent by October 2020, according to another Trump Organization suit.

One steadfast tenant making up some of the shortfall: Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again PAC is paying an eye-popping $37,561 monthly rent in the building for office space for just three employees — who often work from home.

“This may not be the most efficient use of donors’ money,” quipped The Washington Post, which first reported on the sparsely peopled space. The newspaper noted that the 5,490-square-foot space on Trump Tower’s 15th Floor could comfortably accommodate 30 workers.

Trump has a reputation with many Americans as a hugely successful businessman, a profile cultivated in his “Apprentice” reality series. But he has declared bankruptcy a number of times and has been hit with multiple lawsuits over his debts.

Bloomberg reported that key Trump lender Deutsche Bank AG severed ties with him after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

Trump has a $125 million loan from Deutsche Bank for his golf resort in Doral, Florida, that matures in 2023, according to Bloomberg. He’s also more than $150 million in debt for the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. The Trump Organization may be close to selling its leasing rights to that building.