Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial, Week 7: Live Updates

Former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse is nearing its end.

Trump faces 34 counts connected to his alleged attempt to cover up a 2016 hush money payment of $130,000 to adult film actor Stormy Daniels, an attempt to conceal the details of an extramarital affair. Closing arguments from prosecutors and the former president’s defense team will be presented Tuesday.

Over the previous six weeks, around 20 witnesses have taken the stand. Trump did not testify.

The case was brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Judge Juan Merchan is on the bench presiding over the trial. Trump’s legal team includes attorneys Emil Bove, Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles. The prosecution includes Susan Hoffinger, Joshua Steinglass, Christopher Conroy and Matthew Colangelo.

Read live updates from the trial below:

Todd Blanche Suggests Alleged Scheme Was Par For Course

“Every campaign in this country is a conspiracy to promote a candidate — a group of people who are working together to help somebody win,” Blanche told the jury.

"This is a campaign. This is an election. This is not a crime," he said while discussing Trump's alleged deal with American Media Inc. CEO David Pecker to promote his candidacy. He claimed this sort of arrangement was normal, and said there was "zero criminal intent" behind the 2015 meeting where Trump and Pecker came to the agreement.

AMI also made "a lot of money" promoting Trump, Blanche said.
Trump Attorney Attacks Michael Cohen At Length

Blanche is speaking while he displays a screen for jurors reading, “Case Turns On Cohen.”

He is hitting Cohen again and again for the sum Cohen was ultimately repaid, $420,000. The sum included payment for an alleged tax-aversion scheme and other expenses in addition to the $130,000 payment to Daniels. Blanche said there was no evidence anyone wanted to avoid taxes.

“That is absurd,” Blanche said, noting how Trump was a known penny-pincher, although he used more sensitive phrasing.

On the idea that Cohen had agreed to work as Trump’s personal attorney even though he did not expect to be paid, Blanche asked jurors: “Do you believe that for a second? That after getting stiffed on his bonus in 2016 when he thought he had worked so hard … do you think that Mr. Cohen said, ‘I’m going to work for free.’ Is that the man that testified, or is that a lie?”

Blanche suggested Cohen did not receive his full 2016 bonus because he did things that were "unauthorized" and "went rogue."
Trump Attorney Suggests Prosecutors Could’ve Called Don And Eric

“Guess who else you did not hear from in this trial? Don and Eric,” Blanche said, referring to Trump’s eldest sons, who were put in charge of the Trump Organization while their father served as president. (Cohen was reimbursed for the hush money payment from the Trump Organization.)

“They make decisions about who to call,” Blanche said of the prosecution, adding that “they called Cohen” but “they did not call Don or Eric.” Prosecutors, though, have not suggested that either son actually had detailed knowledge of the scheme to cover up the hush money payments.
Trump Attorney Blames Company’s Antiquated Accounting Software

Focusing for a moment on the vouchers that are allegedly part of the falsified documents at issue in the trial, Blanche reminds the jury that they were marked as “legal expenses” because of a “drop-down” menu that only offered a set array of labels for expenses. He suggests the label was appropriate. (Prosecutors say the label was an effort to cover up the expenses' true purpose — a hush money payment.)
Trump Attorney Suggests Checks Were For Michael Cohen’s Service As Personal Attorney

Blanche told the jurors that the $35,000 monthly checks paid to Michael Cohen over the course of 2017 were actually a legal retainer related to his service as personal attorney to the president. At one point, he brought up an email from Cohen around that time that featured his new title in the signature.

“He put that signature block on every email he sent in 2017. This was not a secret. Michael Cohen was President Trump’s personal attorney. Period,” Blanche said.
Blanche then brought up a snippet from Cohen’s testimony in which he said he had no retainer agreement with Trump, rather, the checks were a “big scam to cover up a payback.”

“That. Was. A. Lie,” Blanche said with emphasis.

He suggested that it was implausible Cohen would agree to be Trump’s personal attorney for no pay, as Cohen testified. Cohen said that he had planned to use the title to pursue lucrative consultant gigs. He also suggested it was implausible that Trump would “for the first time in [his] life” pay Cohen back “triple,” referencing the $420,000 Cohen was ultimately reimbursed for hush money and other expenses.
'A Very Dangerous Day For America'

Ahead of entering the courtroom for today’s proceeding, Trump once again falsely claimed that President Joe Biden orchestrated the case against him as he also attacked Judge Juan Merchan as “corrupt.”

“This is all election hunting, election interference,” he said. “It’s going after Joe Biden’s political opponent because he can’t do it himself and they’re doing it.”

He went on to describe today as “a very sad day.”

“This is a very dangerous day for America,” Trump added.

Trump did not respond to shouted questions from reporters, including about whether he is worried he could get convicted in the case.
See Trump In The Courtroom

Trump was captured by photographers after taking his seat for closing arguments in his hush money trial.
Trump Attorney Todd Blanche: ‘President Trump Is Innocent’

Trump attorney Blanche began his presentation by thanking jurors for their service.
“When I stood here five weeks ago, on April 22, I started out by saying something that I’m going to repeat to you right now … that’s that President Trump is innocent,” Blanche said. “He did not commit any crimes, and the district attorney has not met their burden of proof. Period.”

Blanche told the jury they should “expect more” evidence than what was presented by the prosecution, naming key figures such as Trump bodyguard Keith Schiller and ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, who did not testify at the trial.

“The bookings were accurate, and there was absolutely no intent to defraud," Blanche said. "And beyond that, there was no conspiracy to influence the 2016 by President Trump, AMI, Michael Cohen … the proof there doesn’t add up.”

Blanche also made sure to hit Cohen at the start of his remarks, saying that Cohen said several things in his sworn testimony that were "lies, pure and simple."
Summations To Last About 7 Hours

Trump's attorneys estimated their closing presentation will last around two and a half hours. Prosecutors said they would need up to four and a half hours for their wrap-up. Jurors will be allowed to decide if they wish to stay "perhaps an hour" past 4:30 p.m. today to hear both presentations in their entirety, or if they would like to break and continue Wednesday.

Merchan is telling the jury that only he has the power to instruct them on the law, and that they should rely on their recollection of the evidence presented at trial — typical instructions for a judge. He will give them detailed instructions on how to do their jobs after the summations.
Trump Seated With Eldest Sons, Younger Daughter

Both Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. accompanied their father to hear closing arguments in his trial.

Tiffany Trump was also in attendance with her husband, Michael Boulos, along with Eric's wife, Lara Trump.
Trump Endorses Rep. Bob Good’s Opponent In GOP Primary

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump announced he is endorsing the rival of incumbent House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good (R-Va.) in the GOP primary for Virginia's 5th Congressional District despite the fact that Good recently attended the former president’s hush money trial.

“Bob Good is BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA,” he wrote. “He turned his back on our incredible movement, and was constantly attacking and fighting me until recently, when he gave a warm and ‘loving’ Endorsement - But really, it was too late. The damage had been done!”

Trump chose to back state Sen. John McGuire instead, who also attended his trial earlier this month.

Good, who voted against certifying the 2020 election, had originally endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential primary. Following DeSantis' withdrawal from the race, he backed Trump.
Trump Rails Against Normal Part Of Criminal Trial

The former president started his Tuesday with a Truth Social posting binge, sharing snippets of opinion pieces by a small handful of pro-Trump legal commentators. He complained about a normal part of the criminal trial process, in which the prosecution gets the last word, because the burden of proof rests entirely on their shoulders.

“WHY IS THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENT ALLOWED TO MAKE THE FINAL ARGUMENT IN THE CASE AGAINST ME? WHY CAN’T THE DEFENSE GO LAST? BIG ADVANTAGE, VERY UNFAIR. WITCH HUNT!” Trump wrote.

He also went after the witness list and the specific evidence that was allowed to be brought into the trial, despite being under a gag order preventing him from making such attacks. Trump has already been fined $10,000 for assorted gag order violations.
Trump Marked Memorial Day With Attack On Judicial System

"Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, the platform he founded after being booted from Twitter (now X).

He went on to critique the enormous fines levied against him by the judges in his civil fraud trial and his E. Jean Carroll defamation suits. Trump concluded on a cryptic note: “Now for Merchan!”

Read more here.
What To Expect As Trump's Criminal Trial Nears Its End

Donald Trump’s historic hush money trial, which could potentially make the presumptive Republican nominee for president a convicted felon, is winding down.

Here’s what to expect in the coming days.
