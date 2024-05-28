Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial, Week 7: Live Updates

Former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse is nearing its end.
Trump faces 34 counts connected to his alleged attempt to cover up a 2016 hush money payment of $130,000 to adult film actor Stormy Daniels, an attempt to conceal the details of an extramarital affair. Closing arguments from prosecutors and the former president’s defense team will be presented Tuesday.
Over the previous six weeks, around 20 witnesses have taken the stand. Trump did not testify.
The case was brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Judge Juan Merchan is on the bench presiding over the trial. Trump’s legal team includes attorneys Emil Bove, Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles. The prosecution includes Susan Hoffinger, Joshua Steinglass, Christopher Conroy and Matthew Colangelo.
Read live updates from the trial below:
Todd Blanche Suggests Alleged Scheme Was Par For Course
"This is a campaign. This is an election. This is not a crime," he said while discussing Trump's alleged deal with American Media Inc. CEO David Pecker to promote his candidacy. He claimed this sort of arrangement was normal, and said there was "zero criminal intent" behind the 2015 meeting where Trump and Pecker came to the agreement.
AMI also made "a lot of money" promoting Trump, Blanche said.
Trump Attorney Attacks Michael Cohen At Length
He is hitting Cohen again and again for the sum Cohen was ultimately repaid, $420,000. The sum included payment for an alleged tax-aversion scheme and other expenses in addition to the $130,000 payment to Daniels. Blanche said there was no evidence anyone wanted to avoid taxes.
“That is absurd,” Blanche said, noting how Trump was a known penny-pincher, although he used more sensitive phrasing.
On the idea that Cohen had agreed to work as Trump’s personal attorney even though he did not expect to be paid, Blanche asked jurors: “Do you believe that for a second? That after getting stiffed on his bonus in 2016 when he thought he had worked so hard … do you think that Mr. Cohen said, ‘I’m going to work for free.’ Is that the man that testified, or is that a lie?”
Blanche suggested Cohen did not receive his full 2016 bonus because he did things that were "unauthorized" and "went rogue."
Trump Attorney Suggests Prosecutors Could’ve Called Don And Eric
“They make decisions about who to call,” Blanche said of the prosecution, adding that “they called Cohen” but “they did not call Don or Eric.” Prosecutors, though, have not suggested that either son actually had detailed knowledge of the scheme to cover up the hush money payments.
Trump Attorney Blames Company’s Antiquated Accounting Software
Trump Attorney Suggests Checks Were For Michael Cohen’s Service As Personal Attorney
“He put that signature block on every email he sent in 2017. This was not a secret. Michael Cohen was President Trump’s personal attorney. Period,” Blanche said.
Blanche then brought up a snippet from Cohen’s testimony in which he said he had no retainer agreement with Trump, rather, the checks were a “big scam to cover up a payback.”
“That. Was. A. Lie,” Blanche said with emphasis.
He suggested that it was implausible Cohen would agree to be Trump’s personal attorney for no pay, as Cohen testified. Cohen said that he had planned to use the title to pursue lucrative consultant gigs. He also suggested it was implausible that Trump would “for the first time in [his] life” pay Cohen back “triple,” referencing the $420,000 Cohen was ultimately reimbursed for hush money and other expenses.
'A Very Dangerous Day For America'
“This is all election hunting, election interference,” he said. “It’s going after Joe Biden’s political opponent because he can’t do it himself and they’re doing it.”
He went on to describe today as “a very sad day.”
“This is a very dangerous day for America,” Trump added.
Trump did not respond to shouted questions from reporters, including about whether he is worried he could get convicted in the case.
See Trump In The Courtroom
Trump Attorney Todd Blanche: ‘President Trump Is Innocent’
“When I stood here five weeks ago, on April 22, I started out by saying something that I’m going to repeat to you right now … that’s that President Trump is innocent,” Blanche said. “He did not commit any crimes, and the district attorney has not met their burden of proof. Period.”
Blanche told the jury they should “expect more” evidence than what was presented by the prosecution, naming key figures such as Trump bodyguard Keith Schiller and ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, who did not testify at the trial.
“The bookings were accurate, and there was absolutely no intent to defraud," Blanche said. "And beyond that, there was no conspiracy to influence the 2016 by President Trump, AMI, Michael Cohen … the proof there doesn’t add up.”
Blanche also made sure to hit Cohen at the start of his remarks, saying that Cohen said several things in his sworn testimony that were "lies, pure and simple."
Summations To Last About 7 Hours
Merchan is telling the jury that only he has the power to instruct them on the law, and that they should rely on their recollection of the evidence presented at trial — typical instructions for a judge. He will give them detailed instructions on how to do their jobs after the summations.
Trump Seated With Eldest Sons, Younger Daughter
Tiffany Trump was also in attendance with her husband, Michael Boulos, along with Eric's wife, Lara Trump.
Trump Rails Against Normal Part Of Criminal Trial
“WHY IS THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENT ALLOWED TO MAKE THE FINAL ARGUMENT IN THE CASE AGAINST ME? WHY CAN’T THE DEFENSE GO LAST? BIG ADVANTAGE, VERY UNFAIR. WITCH HUNT!” Trump wrote.
He also went after the witness list and the specific evidence that was allowed to be brought into the trial, despite being under a gag order preventing him from making such attacks. Trump has already been fined $10,000 for assorted gag order violations.