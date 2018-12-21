Trump Tries To Insult Beto O'Rourke, Self-Owns Instead

As the looming cumulonimbus clouds of a government shutdown grow larger over all of our heads, President Donald Trump is dishing out unnecessary ― and, frankly, not thought-out at all ― jabs at politicians on the other side of the aisle.

During at bill-signing event on Friday, Trump congratulated Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on his recent re-election and randomly decided to insult Cruz’s Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke. Despite his loss to Cruz, O’Rourke’s name has popped up often in the last several weeks as a potential challenger to Trump in the 2020 election. In light of that, Trump addressed this buzz after congratulating Cruz, saying: “I thought you were supposed to win before you run for president.”

The thing is, O’Rourke has won ... a lot. He didn’t win the Senate race, but the man has been serving as a U.S. Representative for the 16th congressional district of Texas since 2013. That’s hardly a bad batting average.

Additionally, prior to the presidency, Trump didn’t win — or even run for — any public office. So, if the standard he’s set is any indicator, then no, Mr. Trump. You’re not supposed to win before you run for president, or else even you wouldn’t be where you are.

Many on Twitter couldn’t help but notice the self-own: