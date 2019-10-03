Trump Just Politicized Nickelback And People Think We've Entered Another Universe

There’s bad news for those who were hoping the events involving President Donald Trump on Wednesday were part of an alternate timeline. They were very much real.

Following a dramatic day of foul-mouthed tweeting, raging at reporters and awkward moments with visiting Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, Trump found time to drop a doctored version of Nickelback’s “Look At This Photograph” music video, which had been edited to include an image of Joe Biden and his son alongside two other men:

LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH! pic.twitter.com/QQYTqG4KTt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

The video takes a swing at Biden for saying he never spoke with his son about his business dealings in Ukraine and follows up with an image of the father and son golfing with a man labelled as a “Ukraine Gas Exec.”

The gas exec is Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime American business partner. The two were both board members of Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings.

The president posted the video in response to the intensifying impeachment inquiry launched against him last week. A whistleblower complaint regarding his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that Trump asked Zelensky as a “favor” to investigate his 2020 rival and son based on unfounded corruption allegations relating to Burisma Holdings.

Trump has accused Biden of seeking the removal of a prosecutor in Ukraine when he was Barack Obama’s vice president, supposedly in an attempt to quash an investigation into Burisma Holdings. Trump’s accusation was widely considered to be unfounded; numerous Ukrainian officials and independent media reports said there was no evidence Biden advocated for the prosecutor’s removal with his son’s interests in mind.

Prior to posting the Nickelback tweet, Trump gave a press conference where he grew agitated while repeatedly refusing to answer a reporter’s question about what exactly he wanted to be investigated.

People on social media were surprised by the Nickelback tweet for an array of reasons:

The writers of America have now unquestionably jumped the shark by having a Trump-Nickelback crossover in today's episode.



It's time to cancel this show and start from scratch. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 2, 2019

the president is arguing against his impeachment by tweeting Nickelback memes



we are living in the shittiest Black Mirror episode of all time https://t.co/5JAsQxZpLl — Drew Landry (@MrDrewLandry) October 2, 2019

Imagine sitting in a coffee shop in 2014 and telling a friend that 5 years from now President Trump will try to buy Greenland, want to turn the border into an Indiana Jones-style snake pit and share Nickelback meme videos. The friend would drive you straight to a shrink’s office. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 2, 2019

You know your Presidency is over when you resort to tweeting Nickelback. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 2, 2019

hasn't nickelback suffered enough — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 2, 2019

Our president is using Nickelback memes as political propaganda what the fuck is happening I must be dreaming — J (@JackJ) October 3, 2019

Trump and Nickelback are trending and it's literally the end of civilization. RELEASE THE PEE TAPE. — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) October 2, 2019

We really live in a country where the president attacked a former Vice President by posting an altered Nickelback video. pic.twitter.com/La1kXDtAEM — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) October 2, 2019

Only one villain could make millions defend Nickelback — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 2, 2019

We're living in the dumbest timeline. https://t.co/Tjmz5Bbvda — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) October 2, 2019

I have long warned you all about Nickelback, and I am now vindicated. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 2, 2019

Forcing the entire country to listen to Nickelback should be an impeachable offense. https://t.co/uErLemvH23 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 2, 2019

of course Nickelback is the official band of this era, of course it is — shauna (@goldengateblond) October 2, 2019

I left Twitter for a couple of hours and came back to find that the President of the United States was continuing his #TrumpMeltdown by tweeting propaganda about Joe Biden's son and his business partner (before they went into business together in Ukraine) set to Nickelback. pic.twitter.com/scNBPdoIHb — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 3, 2019

I can’t think of anything more #MAGA than weaponizing Nickelback — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 3, 2019